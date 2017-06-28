From Kanazawa-shi to Wajima-shi: A Noto Peninsula Roadtrip!

Source: city-cost.com How to roam a place that is barely visited by BUS and unreachable by TRAINS? Answer, drive a car.Japan is a very convenient country to travel around. Almost everything is connected by trains or subways. There are buses that go around the nooks and crannies of every street. However, if you’ll visit the faraway gems of Noto Peninsula, by car is the best option to see the most of it. And wouldn’t it be fun to have a road trip by the sea with this hot weather?Shiroyone Senmaida in Wajima-shi***Since we don’t have a car, we rented one. Rental cars are easy to find in Kanazawa-shi. There are tons around the station, plus, the information center in Kanazawa station has an English support, making it easier for non-Japanese speakers to locate one.•Make sure you have the papers you needed to rent.•There are rent-a-cars that only accept CREDIT CARD so make sure to check on that.•There is an English guide about “Driving in Japan,” get one!•Most of the rental cars are AUTOMATIC.•It cost about 7,000- 10,000 yen (or more).•Some GPS can be translated in English. Ask the rental service about it.We still used GOOGLE MAPS because the GPS of the car we rented wasn’t very reliable.Additional Info: http://www.japan-guide.com/e/e2024.html***Fukura Lighthouse (Shika-machi)Fukura lighthouse takes about an hour by car from Kanazawa station. We didn’t plan to visit it, but we got lost and spend a lot of time driving around! We were afraid we won’t see the beauty of the coast outside the car.We were eager to savour the sunlight on our skin and take pictures :PAfter minutes of googling, we found our first destination; Fukura Lighthouse, the OLDEST wooden lighthouse in Japan that was built around the Keicho Era.Among the bushes and narrow route, you need to walk around the area to …continue reading