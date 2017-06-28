Source: city-cost.com The cost of travel from Tokyo to Nara could start at the cheapest end from around 6,000 yen if using an LCC airline to Kansai Airport and a train from there to downtown Nara. A combination of Shinkansen and regular trains will cost around 15,000 yen. There are plenty of transport options available to travellers moving between the two cities which we detail below along with how much it costs to complete the journeys.Introducing NaraThe Kansai city of Nara carries the distinction of being Japan’s first permanent capital, and while this might have been over 1,300 years ago, it’s an impressive claim nonetheless. It’s also a claim that Nara likely wants to hold onto given that the city is in a tough neighborhood of attention seekers with Kyoto and Osaka vying for popularity at a close distance. Being a former capital then, Nara is duly furnished with the impressive fixtures and fittings that come with seats of power, and while the city will never compete with Kyoto for shear numbers of historical sites, it’s home to some belters nonetheless. One of these is Todaiji Temple, until the late 90s the largest wooden structure on earth. Nara (city) is the capital of the prefecture of the same name and easy access to cities like Kyoto and Osaka as well as a major international airport could well make for a well rounded place to spend some extended time in Japan.In answering the question, “How much does it cost to travel from Tokyo to Nara?”, we detail fares and costs in Japanese Yen. Prices were researched directly from the services rather than via agencies. In most cases travel costs were researched for departures after one month. Many of these costs are subject to change.Shinkansen + regular trainsConsidering only time …continue reading