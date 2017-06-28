Limited Edition Starbucks Japan Mug by Fragment Design and Makoto Azuma (AMKK​)

Starbucks Japan has once again enlisted Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment Design to craft a unique, limited-edition mug and thermos. Unlike previous editions, which bore Fujiwara’s trademark simplicity and were almost all black, this latest design is surprisingly colorful, thanks to a collaboration with flower artist Makoto Azuma. The motif features exotic blooms in red, purple, yellow, magenta and green, all against Fujiwara’s usual black background. Both the mugs and thermoses sold out across Japan within a day, but you can still get yours by clicking here or requesting one through our auction services. But don’t wait too long; only a few are available!