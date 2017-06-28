Need a new J-pop band to dance to, give the girls of Perfume a listen. They are a band of three lovely ladies named Ayano Omoto(“Nocchi”), Yuka Kashino(“Kashiyuka”) and Ayaka Nishiwaki(“A~chan”) from Hiroshima, Japan. The group formed in 2000 but did not find much success until the release of their tenth single “Polyrhythem” in 2007. And after the release of their album “Game” in 2008, they skyrocketed to fame.

Perfume combines synthpop, bubblegum pop, dance-pop, techno, and house music to create their own unique sound of technopop. That and their use of processed vocals, that are almost robotic, and impressive choreography are what make this band so popular. Their music is catchy! And their live performances are amazing to see.

