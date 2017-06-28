Price main blocker to purchasing an electric car

|
Full electric cars are getting a bit more practical these days, so this look at electric cars has interesting results; I’m especially surprised that that people are more curious about diesel engines than electrics or PHV, plug-in hybrid vehicles.
If trains weren’t so convenient, I might look at an electric car for daily use, but at the moment I am quite happy to rely on trains and forgo any form of personal transport.
I get to play with vehicles like this at work (don’t ask, but I’m not a 7/11 delivery driver!):
Research results
Q1: According to the catalogue spec, how far do you think an electric car can run on a single charge? (Sample size=4,463)
|1 to 50 km
|23%
|51 to 100 km
|17%
|101 to 200 km
|26%
|201 to 300 km
|24%
|301 km or more
|10%
This was a free answer, which were then grouped into the ranges above. No answer or unclear answers were omitted. The most popular figure was 200 km at 20%, and two of the least popular figures were 30 km and 50 km at 7% and 5% respectively. The actual figures are for the Nissan Leaf either 228 km (24 kWh version) or 280 km for the 30 kWh version. Nissan’s e-NV200 (commercial van) manages 190 km, and Mitsubishi’s iMiEV either 120 km or 172 km.
Q2A: Have you ever investigated buying a non-petrol powered car?
|Yes, diesel
|Yes, electric
|Yes, PHV
|Yes, hydrogen
|No
|All
|17%
|8%
|5%
|1%
|69%
|Currently investigating electric vehicle
|23%
|9%
|5%
|2%
|61%
Q3: What would get you to buy an electric car?
|If there was a model I liked
|13%
|If the worry about the range went away
|18%
|If charging stations increased
|17%
|If the price became more reasonable
|45%
|Already own on
|0%
|Other
|7%
Demographics
Between the 5th and 11th of December last year (2016) 8,860 members of the Times Club (car parking, car share, car rental club) completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.