Price main blocker to purchasing an electric car

Full electric cars are getting a bit more practical these days, so this look at electric cars has interesting results; I'm especially surprised that that people are more curious about diesel engines than electrics or PHV, plug-in hybrid vehicles. If trains weren't so convenient, I might look at an electric car for daily use, but at the moment I am quite happy to rely on trains and forgo any form of personal transport. I get to play with vehicles like this at work (don't ask, but I'm not a 7/11 delivery driver!): Research results Q1: According to the catalogue spec, how far do you think an electric car can run on a single charge? (Sample size=4,463) 1 to 50 km 23% 51 to 100 km 17% 101 to 200 km 26% 201 to 300 km 24% 301 km or more 10% This was a free answer, which were then grouped into the ranges above. No answer or unclear answers were omitted. The most popular figure was 200 km at 20%, and two of the least popular figures were 30 km and 50 km at 7% and 5% respectively. The actual figures are for the Nissan Leaf either 228 km (24 kWh version) or 280 km for the 30 kWh version. Nissan's e-NV200 (commercial van) manages 190 km, and Mitsubishi's iMiEV either 120 km or 172 km. Q2A: Have you ever investigated buying a non-petrol powered car? Yes, diesel Yes, electric Yes, PHV Yes, hydrogen No All 17% 8% 5% 1% 69% Currently investigating electric vehicle 23% 9% 5% 2% 61% Q3: What would get you to buy an electric car? If there was a model I liked 13% If the worry about the range went away 18% If charging stations increased 17% If the price became more reasonable 45% Already own on 0% Other 7% Demographics Between the 5th and 11th of December last year (2016) 8,860 members of the Times Club (car parking, car share, car rental club) completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.