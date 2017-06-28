School to be converted into apartment building

Real estate company Misawa Homes has acquired a 36-year old former technical school building in Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward, and will convert the existing building into rental apartments.

This will be the company’s second ‘refining’ project to be done in conjunction with Shigeru Aoki Architect & Associates. The architectural firm has worked on several building refurbishment projects across Japan.

Refining, or refurbishment, involves keeping the original structure of the building while updating or replacing equipment, as well as retrofitting to improve earthquake-resistance. Once complete, an old building’s lifespan for tax purposes can be reset to a length similar to that of a new building.

The old school building is on a 467 sqm block of land and has a total building area of 891 sqm. It will be converted into a rental apartment building designed for singles and couples, with 3 studio apartments and 13 one-bedroom units. Some apartments will feature ceiling heights of up to 3.1 meters, as well as loft-type spaces.

To pass fire safety regulations, the ground floor area will be shrunk slightly to allow for an emergency exit, while balconies will be added to all apartments. The building was built prior to the 1981 change to earthquake-resistant construction codes, and will be retrofitted.

Completion is scheduled for February 2018.

Location

2-4 Fujimi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Source: Misawa Homes News Release, June 21, 2017.

