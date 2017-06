Source: Tokyo Cheapo Hakone has much to offer in the way of super awesome sightseeing. This floating shrine can be found on Lake Ashinoko.

Planning a daytrip or weekend break to Hakone, the hidden hot spring (and art) paradise a couple of hours south-west of Tokyo? Here’s a quick guide to the various rails and wheels that will get you there, so you know which way to go, and how much it will cost. Your best bet is most likely something called the Hakone Free Pass, which gives you access to eight types of transport (one of which is the pirate ship you see in the photograph above), as well as discounts to all sorts of attractions in the area. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves—let’s begin with the basics. Tokyo to Hakone, here we go!

