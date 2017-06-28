War Robots Gameplay

Source: Spark Blog Recently, I started to a play a mech game called War Robots. It’s basically a free to play 6 vs 6 online multiplayer mobile game with big maps/battlefields. The objective is to eliminate the entire enemy team or capture and control the beacons (which is pretty much “conquest mode” in other games). I get the mix vibe of Hawken (another online multiplayer mech game) and Gundam. Anyway, here’s my gameplay and I bought a cool premium mech that can shield itself. I’ve been having fun playing the game. …continue reading