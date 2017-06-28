What Tokyo's Cycling Infrastructure Can Learn From Rail

Tokyo is a paradox in that cyclist numbers are outrageously huge yet quality cycling lanes are few and far between.





It all comes down to how the Japanese public use bicycles which I’ve covered before, but to summarize most Japanese use their bicycles for short trips around their neighborhoods where almost all daily conveniences can be found within a kilometer or two of their local station. In addition to this many use their bicycles to cycle to the station where they park and take a train to their final destination.





Suburban Tokyo streets are naturally calmed as they’re often so narrow it’s difficult for two cars to pass, few are straight, blind corners abound and sidewalks are uncommon meaning the road space is shared between pedestrians, cyclists, and automobiles. Under these road conditions and with strict liability laws, which hold the larger party financially responsible for accidents, motorists tend to drive cautiously once they deviate from the main roads.





So while cities around the world are fighting for bicycle lanes cycling continues to grow in suburban Tokyo where nobody gives cycling infrastructure a second thought.





Cycling in the suburbs of Tokyo is a wonderfully relaxed, stress-free affair, but I can’t help but feel that while bicycle usage is HUGE bicycle utilization lags behind.





By this I mean that sure 14% or all journeys made in Tokyo per day are made by bicycle, but those journeys represent but a fraction of the total possible journeys which could be realized by bicycle with a little planning and cycling infrastructure.



