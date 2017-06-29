Source: Tokyo Cheapo Bullet trains are part of the Japanese experience, but if you haven’t got a JR Pass and just want a quick trip from Tokyo, you can always visit one of these popular spots!

|credit|

Traveling at the speed of light (kind of) is pretty fun, and with a touch of the future, the shinkansen is often on the to-do lists for visitors. They aren’t cheap though, and without the option of early-bird tickets or advance savings that many other countries have, that futuristic luxury definitely comes at a price. If you’re lucky enough to have a JR Pass, then this won’t matter, you can buzz all around Japan like it’s nothing, but if you don’t have one, the old night bus and local trains start to seem like the better option The post 5 Easy Bullet Train Trips From Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading