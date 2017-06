Looking for people who want to bar hop in Shimokitazawa! Those who are interested in indulging in great food and booze are welcome (especially foreigners)! Let’s get together around around a pint and get to know each other!!

Those who have a wristband can eat and drink and at 69 establishments free of charge! We look forward to seeing you!

1. Purchase of wristband

ADVANCE ¥500 / Doors ¥700

If you have a wristband , you can join in this EVENT!

Reception time : 17:00 〜 21:00

☆There is No charge

2. You’ll Chose Store , and Let’S Barhop!

…continue reading