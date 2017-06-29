Institutional assets under management continue to mark time

Source: ijapicap.com T he business of managing Japanese institutional pension investments in segregated accounts is in stasis. There is little by way of new business and with the big shifts in asset allocation of the past two to three years ago now done, the composition of portfolios is barely budging with even the thrills and spills of year-end window dressing apparently a thing of the past. A similar pattern prevails among the country’s life insurers (see archive 14 June Life cos’s allocations steady as they take wait-and-see stance). The economy also seems to be going nowhere very special and actual structural reform, as promised by Abenomics, appears to be boiling down to demands that asset management firms take an active stewardship role in improving the conduct of publicly quoted companies — even as the investors who pay their fees are staying away from that process in droves. The yen is more stable than it has been for years but there is as yet no evidence that this is powering a new push abroad though such may well be in the works. So too could a shift among investors to vehicles adopting different styles of management while retaining much the same balance of asset classes. Roll on the Olympics and the optimism it can inject into the economy and the national mood. Assets under management by member firms of the Japan Investment Advisors Association fell 0.8% in the quarter ending 31 March 2017 to reach 212,099.7 billion yen. Funds sourced from corporate and government-related pensions fell by the same proportion although mandates in issue from the latter rose 2.3% in the term. Growth in the ‘other’ component (thought to be composed mostly of regional banks looking for a home for their surplus funds) now seems to have run its course. …continue reading