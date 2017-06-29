Magome to Tsumago: Walking the Nakasendo Way

Source: japaninfoswap.com During the Edo era the Tokkaido and the Nakasendo roads were the two main routes that connected the new capital of Edo (now Tokyo) and the old Capital of Kyoto, with the latter, as the name suggests, passing through the mountainous centre of Japan and the former following the coast. While there are today more convenient ways of traveling from east to west, there are parts of these old paths that are still well maintained, and they are a great way to enjoy Japan’s beautiful countryside as you take a step back into Japan’s history. Just 90 minutes from Nagoya, the 8km (5mi) passage between Magome and Tsumago, respectively the 43rd and 42nd stops along the Nakasendo, is one such stretch that makes for a lovely day out, pretty much no matter your fitness level. Magome https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10158559025575232&set=a.10158559002805232.1073741876.582255231&type=3&theater ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/An-Edo-period-style-building-in-Magome-300×217.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/An-Edo-period-style-building-in-Magome-500×362.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/An-Edo-period-style-building-in-Magome.jpg” alt=”” width=”650″ height=”471″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/An-Edo-period-style-building-in-Magome.jpg 650w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/An-Edo-period-style-building-in-Magome-300×217.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/An-Edo-period-style-building-in-Magome-500×362.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/An-Edo-period-style-building-in-Magome-150×109.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 650px) 100vw, 650px”> An Edo period-style building in Magome Probably the best way to take the trail is starting in Magome and heading towards Tsumago. The reason for this is that this direction is downhill for the most part (although it may not seem like that as you begin, more of which later). The town of Magome is quaint and charming in the rural Edo period style, although it has been mostly recreated to encourage tourism, and upon arrival you are likely to find that you are far from alone. When I visited there, dozens of us got off the local bus where we met a fair few tour buses of Japanese and Chinese tourists, and I was concerned that the trail would be quite busy, but after we walked to the top of the town, we found that most of those were there just to capture photographs of the view and buy …continue reading