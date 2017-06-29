May’s Garden Spa, Roppongi: A Beauty Salon With History And Principles

Source: savvytokyo.com From luxurious body treatments and superb facials to custom-scented aromatherapy massages, Tokyo is heaven when it comes to providing us with opportunities to brush up on our everyday look. But when I recently visited May’s Garden Spa, a skincare salon in Roppongi operated by the renowned Hollywood Beauty Salon, I came to know that just like achieving true beauty, thriving in the aesthetic industry takes more than just a retouch on the surface: it takes years of dedication and devotion to one’s principles. A Beauty Salon Ahead Of Its Time Blazing into its 92nd year, Hollywood Beauty Salon has been a reigning Tokyo establishment for beauty pursuers since 1925. The company’s founder Kiyoto Ushiyama, a thinker ahead of his time, was a pioneer in introducing Western beauty regimens to the neon-lit metropolis. After a seven-year stint acting in Hollywood, Ushiyama returned to Japan in 1924 with a newfound interest in cosmetics — namely, makeup techniques and hair treatments that embodied the golden age of onscreen glamor. A year later, the entrepreneur set up his first salon in Kanda, and the rest, as they say, is history. His equally pioneering wife, May Ushiyama, however, was the mastermind behind the company’s successful namesake salon: May’s Garden Spa. From oxygen facials to essential oil massages, this all-around beauty salon prides itself in providing premium head-to-toe treatments. Yet, regardless of the type of treatment, throughout the years, May’s founding philosophy has focused on one prime principle: the alignment of beauty, body, and soul. From oxygen facials to essential oil massages, this all-around beauty salon prides itself in providing premium head-to-toe treatments. “True beauty,” as defined by the late founder, “is beyond the superficial. Rather, it radiates from the inside out when our body and mind begin to align.” And while the husband-and-wife duo were …continue reading