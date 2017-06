Source: japangoodsfinder.com Click here to buy now The North Face’s Japan-only urban computer backpacks for Apple products are back, and now there’s a new color. The Bite 25 and smaller Bite Slim are now available in a sleek black and silver combo, as well as the original solid black and camo print. Built to fit a MacBook, iPhone, iPad and more, it’s the perfect accessory for the busy city-dweller. …continue reading