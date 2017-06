Source: Spark Blog Recently, Princess Maker 3: Fairy Tales Come True got released on Steam. The game is a system upgrade from the original to be compatible with Windows 7 or above and is about raising a little princess. Current special 20% off release price is $15.99 or ¥‎1794 until July 4. For more details, check out the store page. Here’s a trailer. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/650110/ …continue reading