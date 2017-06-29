The Terminal: Airport Japanese

Source: Gaijin Pot Some learners may wonder why they would ever need to learn Japanese airport words. After all, aren’t most airports multilingual these days? While it is true that the major airports are indeed clearly marked in English (and many other languages), if you stay in Japan long enough, you will soon find yourself flying from one of the smaller airports in Japan and these can be a lot trickier to navigate. When you visit these smaller airports expect to be baffled by signs covered in complicated kanji and information desks manned by staff that can’t handle anything other than basic conversations in English. At these places, knowing some airport Japanese may be the difference between making and missing your flight! The first word that learners should learn are the two words for the airport itself. The most common one is 空港（くうこう）, but you may occasionally come across 飛行場（ひこうじょう）, too. While this is simple, there are tricks here for the unwary as many airports these days have separate locations for national (国内（こくない） or 国内線（こくないせん）) and international (国際（こくさい） or 国際線（こくさいせん）) flights. Once you have arrived at the right airport, you’ll want to check in. Unfortunately, the Japanese term for checking in is the tongue-twisting word 搭乗手続き（とうじょうてつづき）. Luckily, for beginners who can’t wrap their tongues around this multi-syllable term, the English-origin word チェックイン has become more common recently and even smaller airports will likely understand it. Thankfully, this borrowing of loanwords from English happens a lot at international places such as airports. 旅券（りょけん） is actually the Japanese word for a passport, but even Japanese people prefer to use the English-origin word パスポート. Similarly, the different classes of flights are simply ファーストクラス (first class), ビジネスクラス (business class) and エコノミークラス (economy class). When you visit these smaller airports expect to be baffled by signs covered in complicated kanji. As well …continue reading