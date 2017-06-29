Time for Trump to hit back at China’s new cybersecurity law

Author: Claude Barfield, AEI

The Trump administration should immediately confront Chinese leaders over China’s recently enacted cybersecurity law. The new law came into force on 1 June, having been several years in the making with vehement protests from foreign governments and multinational corporations.

While some minor revisions occurred during that process and the Chinese cybersecurity administration attempted to ‘calm jittery businesses’, the dangerously vague but potent assertions of ‘cyber sovereignty’ embodied in the law remain in place. The Economist has warned that the new law could well constitute ‘a Trojan horse designed to promote China’s aggressive policy of indigenous innovation’.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, US, 6 April 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).

The sweeping terms and lack of definitional detail present huge problems for foreign corporations attempting to comply with the law. For instance , there is no precise enumeration of which sectors constitute ‘critical information infrastructure’, which require enhanced cybersecurity measures. The guidelines for ‘important data’ are similarly vague, including information that can ‘influence or harm the government, state, military, economy, culture, society, technology … and other national security matters’. Further, there is the infamous dictate that data on the internet be ‘secure and controllable’, without any further explanation.

Article 17 of the new law mandates that personal information of Chinese citizens be stored in servers …continue reading