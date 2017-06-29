Utilities in Japan: monthly spending on electricity, gas and water

Source: city-cost.com In the research for this post about monthly spending on utilities in Japan we tried to find an appropriate translation for the term “utilities”. We couldn’t find one. It seems that Japan likes to adopt a policy of ‘divide and pay’ in this regard although there is some grouping going on (this is Japan, after all) – 光熱 / kōnetsu refers to light and heat, 水道 / suidō, water supply. These can be broken down further into electricity (電気代 / denki dai / electricity charges) gas (ガス代 / gas dai / gas charges) and water (上下水道料 / jōgesuidō ryō / water and sewage charges). Getting straight to the point, a good source of all things ‘stats’ in Japan is “e-Stat, a portal site for Japanese Government Statistics”. Here we can find statistics concerning household expenditure in Japan compiled from surveys conducted by / under the instruction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Looking at the results of the survey, “Average of Monthly Receipts and Disbursements per Household (Workers’ Households of Two-or-more-person Households” (Phew!!) we can see what people in Japan have been getting charged for electricity, gas and water. We look at 2016 and, for comparison, 2006. (All utility costs in this piece are listed in Japanese Yen.)Utility2016 (yen /month)2006 (yen / month)Electricity9,6229,030Gas4,9566,022Water / sewage5,3285,123Other light / fuel8231,823Total20,73021,998*NB – these surveys have a sample size of 9,000 households nationwideThe above statistics then are for households the inhabitants of which are working. Presumably this means they are out of the house / apartment for most daylight hours. As a basic calculation we could perhaps just divide the monthly utilities listed above to come out with a crude estimation of what a solo expat in Japan might expect to be spending.Crude estimation of monthly spending on utilities in Japan for …continue reading