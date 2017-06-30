24 Hours in Suginami Tokyo

You’re in Tokyo and you’ve got limited time to explore one of the most formidable cities in the world. Which route do you choose? Do you take the well-trod tourist path or do you look for local, authentic experiences?

In Suginami Ward, a district in western Tokyo, you can easily explore the second option. Here, you’ll find in each section a microcosm of the daily life that carries on across the city, tourists or not, in all its idiosyncrasies.

Suginami is the Tokyo of purple-haired grandmas bartering over the price of gobo (burdock root) in covered shopping arcades while salarymen hedge their bets in a pachinko parlor next door. One where cute cafés offer a space to do homework for groups of high school kids and anime producers create the products that get rabidly consumed in nearby Akihabara. Down the street, otaku (nerds) trade gaming tips over Princess Peach cocktails while metal bands rock out in a livehouse.

Made up of four distinct neighborhoods: Nishi-Ogikubo, Ogikubo, Asagaya and Koenji, it’s easy to explore the highlights in a day. Follow our recommended route to make every minute count and experience Suginami to the fullest.

Morning: Nishi-Ogikubo and Ogikubo