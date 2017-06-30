A Night Out in Ni-chome, Tokyo’s Gay District

Source: Gaijin Pot Pride month is nearly over. If you’re the kind of person who clicked on this article, I hope you had a chance to participate this year — by spamming your friends with Facebook pride stickers, making ridiculous memes with The Babadook or by engaging in social change movements. Even though it’s coming to an end, that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate. While Tokyo actually had pride month in May, show your pride anytime in Shinjuku Ni-chome, the gay district in Tokyo. There, you’ll find good food, drinks and atmosphere, plus open conversation and maybe even a romantic encounter or two. Whatever your goals for the night, here are some of my favorite spots that have all the elements for a flawless night out. Getting There and Food Options First thing’s first: you should plan to arrive early-ish because of “last train” in Tokyo. So, be careful if you don’t want to crash at a cheapo love hotel or something unless, of course, you do want to crash at a cheapo love hotel or something. (No judgment!) Anyway, I like to arrive in time for dinner. The most convenient meeting point is Shinjuku San-chome station, one stop from Shinjuku on the Fukutoshin, Marunouchi and Shinjuku metro lines. Take the C5 exit and then just cross the street into Ni-chome. There’s a restaurant nearby called Rainbow Burritos. You may not expect to eat Mexican food in Japan, but these burritos are worth it, with prices to match. It’s one small, dimly lit room that only seats about 10 people. Sometimes it’s packed, but if you arrive a little earlier, you can usually grab a seat. Photo by Alex Rickert CoCoLo Cafe If you find Rainbow Burritos bombarded by fellow hipsters, my other favorite in the area is CoCoLo Cafe, probably one …continue reading