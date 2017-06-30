Costs of expanded public pension coverage in emerging Asia

Source: Asia Pathways Public pension burdens in emerging Asia likely to rise dramatically, but remain understudied The fiscal burden of public pensions in most emerging Asian economies is relatively small, reflecting relatively young populations and limited coverage of the retired-age population in public pension programs. Nonetheless, these conditions are likely to change dramatically in the coming decades. First, many Asian economies will face rapidly aging populations, which will raise pension and other old-age-related spending substantially. Second, as economies develop, political pressures to expand the coverage of public pensions and raise the level of pension benefits relative to income will likely increase. Despite this daunting prospect, there have been relatively few studies of forecasts of public pension spending by emerging Asian economies. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published extensively on the prospects for its member countries (e.g., OECD [2013]), but, aside from Japan and the Republic of Korea, which are OECD members, its analysis of Asian economies has only covered the People’s Republic of China (PRC), India, and Indonesia, i.e., the other Asian members of the G20. The International Monetary Fund (2011) only covers five emerging Asian economies: the PRC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Thailand. Our recent study (Morgan and Trinh, 2017) aims to extend this work to a much broader and less-analyzed set of Asian countries. Our study has four aims: (i) to identify the current status of public pension spending in Asia; (ii) to develop models to explain public pension spending in Asia in terms of basic economic and demographic variables; (iii) to use the models to forecast the likely developments of spending on public pensions in 23 emerging economies through 2030 as a result of demographic and income trends; and (iv) to recommend policies to expand the financial capacity of emerging Asian economies to cover such expenditure …continue reading