Five Art Exhibitions to See in Tokyo – July 2017

Fluid World by Yee I-Lann, featured at Sunshower: Contemporary Art from Southeast Asia 1980s To Now As the cultural capital of the country, Tokyo is absolutely awash with great art galleries and events going on all around the city. This is a round up of our favorite five that are going on in the month of July, 2017 Sunshower: Contemporary Art from Southeast Asia 1980s To Now 50 years on from the formation of ASEAN, 'Sunshower…' is the largest and most significant exhibition of Southeast Asian contemporary art to be held in Japan. The exhibition's name references the frequent meteorological phenomenon that occurs in the tropical climes of Southeast Asia, but also serves as a metaphor for the fluctuations and revolutions fo the region in the latter half of the 20th century, featuring Cold War conflicts, dictatorships and economic advancement. This exhibition explores contemporary art in Southeast Asia from the 1980s onward with participating artists including Malaysian photo media creator Yee I-Lann, and Jompet Kuswidananto, who represented his native Indonesia at the 2011 Venice Biennale. Where : Mori Art Museum, Mori Tower 53F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku (map)

When : July 5 – October 23, 2017

Website : www.mori.art.museum

: www.mori.art.museum Price: Adults 1,000 JPY; Students 500 JPY The Art of Eric Carle There can be no doubt that the world is a brighter place thanks to the art of Eric Carle. The creator of the children’s classic ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ has captured the imagination of children the world over, while his other works such as ‘Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me’, only cemented this status. This exhibition looks closely at the the themes of animals, nature, journeys, fairy tales, fantasies, and family in Carle’s work, whilst also touching on the author and artist’s life …continue reading