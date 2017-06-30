Blogs  >  ANIME-MANGA

Hop Step Sing! Idol VR Games on Steam

Source: Spark Blog
hopstepsingvrgames.jpg

Today, Hop Step Sing! Kisekiteki Shining! (HQ Edition and Hop Step Sing! kiss×kiss×kiss (HQ Edition) got released on Steam. The games are about watching the idol group’s concerts in virtual reality. Current special 20% off release price for both games is $3.99 or ‎¥446 until July 6. For more details, check out the store pages. Here’s a trailer.

Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/538000/

Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/646530/

Official Website: http://hopstepsing.com/ …continue reading

    