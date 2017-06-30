Myanmar stumbling over non-secession

Author: Lwin Cho Latt, University of Yangon

The second round of Myanmar’s 21st Century Panglong Union Peace Conference held in May 2017 was a historic milestone in the peace-making process. The conference produced a 37-point agreement — out of an attempted 45 — covering political, economic, social, and land and environmental issues. The agreement became part of the Union Accord as the fifth step in the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement’s (NCA) seven-step roadmap for peace and national reconciliation.

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and Myanmar’s president Htin Kyaw attend a photo opportunity after the opening ceremony of the 21st Century Panglong Conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 24 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun).

This conference was more productive than the previous two peace conferences where participants shared their proposals but no decisions were made. All stakeholders sought concrete resolutions and actively participated in discussions and negotiations. Remarkably, for Myanmar, many parties demonstrated for the first time a collaborative negotiation style, seeking insight and understanding into other parties’ concerns and interests. This spirit of collaborative negotiation makes the possibility of achieving a common agreement more promising now than it was in the past.

But the issue of non-secession from the Myanmar