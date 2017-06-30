Omiyage: To Give or Not to Give?

Source: city-cost.com Pictures, videos, and souvenirs—These are just some of the things that remind us about that trip we’ve planned for days, weeks, months, or even for years. It helps us recreate those wonderful memories as vividly as it could in our minds. We post those pictures and videos on our social media to share the positive vibe it has brought to us.Souvenirs or Omiyage is given to the people we are close with to express that we have not forgotten them during our vacation.But, do we really need to buy them gifts?***In Western culture, Omiyage might be a little different from just purchasing a souvenir. OMIYAGE is defined as a gift you have bought on your trip intended for co-workers, friends, and family, while a SOUVENIR is usually for oneself. In the Philippines, we also have our own version of omiyage which is called “pasalubong,” hence; it is not a NEW custom I need to adopt. However, most of my friends in Japan are from Western countries, that’s why I got curious on how they view this tradition.I asked my Japanese friends and foreign friends if they like giving omiyage or they feel obligated to do so. From Japanese’s perspective:•Most of my Japanese friends said that they don’t feel they need to buy omiyage for their colleagues. They like giving and receiving it.•Others said that they give omiyage because their co-workers also do the same when they go on a holiday.•However, some of them feel the “need” to purchase omiyage because it is how they can convey their “thanks” to their co-workers, who have been working very hard, while they are relaxing on their vacation.From a foreigner’s perspective:•Surprisingly, many of my foreign friends said that they also like giving omiyage, since they usually get some “holiday snacks” from people at work. …continue reading