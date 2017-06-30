Street Chic: Summer 2017’s Best Sneaker Trends

Source: savvytokyo.com For the past few decades, we’ve seen sneakers go in and out of fashion, but never like before have we seen this iconic footwear item have such a strong comeback. Now, they’re on fashion week runways, in almost every issue of fashion magazines, and are a regular attribute to celebrities’ fashion looks. This summer, sneakers have almost completely replaced heels, and we’d like to thank all fashion experts for this, because Tokyo, as we all know, is not the greatest city to walk around in anything but flats. So, if you’re not into the kicks fashion movement yet, this summer, spruce up your collection and get ready to rock the city. Here are this season’s top sneaker trends that will make you both comfy and chic. The High Top Converse All Stars Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. ¥7,020 at ABC Mart. While the high-top has never lost its popularity in the fashion world, we’re starting to see some unique twists to the many already existing types to keep their relevance and reaffirm their solid presence. Paired with cropped jeans or a high jersey one-piece, high tops are a purchase you can’t go wrong with. Embroidered Gucci Embroidery Sneakers. ¥86,400 From street style brands to high fashion brands like Gucci or Kenzo, embroidered sneakers are a great way to add that focal point to your everyday outfit. Perfectly matching with simple and basic fashion styles, let a pair of embroidered sneakers be loud and make that statement you’re after! Pink and Bold Nike iD. ¥12,800 Pink is everywhere in the fashion world right now, and now is the time that it has finally flowed down from our shirts …continue reading