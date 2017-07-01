3 in 4 Japanese have a radio, 1 in 4 listen to it every day

|
The web site Katte2Q recently conducted a survey into radio listening habits.
I’ve not got a usable radio at home; the only thing with a receiver is in a box, but I suppose one can listen to net radio, but looking at the results here perhaps not all people were aware that their phones or PCs could do that.
Here’s quite an odd-looking vintage radio from Panasonic:
Research results
Q1: Do you have any devices that you can listen to the radio on at home? (Sample size=20,000)
Q2: How often do you listen to the radio? (Sample size=20,000)
|Almost every day
|26.8%
|Four to six days a week
|16.2%
|Two or three days a week
|16.0%
|Once a week
|12.9%
|Once every two or three weeks
|5.5%
|Less than that
|22.7%
Q3: What do you listen to on the radio? (Sample size=20,000, multiple answer, by age)
|
|20s
|30s
|40s
|50s
|60s+
|Celeb talk shows
|40.7%
|42.9%
|45.3%
|43.9%
|35.3%
|News
|36.2%
|39.2%
|51.2%
|63.0%
|70.6%
|Music
|36.2%
|39.3%
|43.5%
|54.9%
|61.5%
|Traffic information
|11.9%
|15.9%
|23.9%
|36.1%
|37.1%
|Sports
|8.2%
|13.5%
|18.0%
|25.2%
|31.2%
|Animation
|5.9%
|6.1%
|3.9%
|1.5%
|0.3%
|Education
|1.3%
|2.5%
|3.1%
|4.5%
|5.6%
|Drama
|1.2%
|3.6%
|3.6%
|4.1%
|3.5%
|Other
|3.6%
|6.2%
|9.7%
|13.3%
|17.1%
Demographics
Between the 1st and 7th of April 2017 20,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample was aged 20 years old or more, of both sexes and from all over Japan, but no detailed demographics were given.