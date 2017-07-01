Does India get the credit it deserves?

Authors: Pravakar Sahoo, Delhi and Bhavesh Garg, Hyderabad

International credit ratings play an important role for emerging countries like India to attract foreign investment. A lower credit rating implies a higher cost of borrowing through larger risk premiums and a smaller investor base. Though the credibility of credit rating agencies (CRAs) has somewhat eroded following the global financial crisis when AAA rated investments defaulted at much higher rates than predicted, their importance has by no means diminished.

People look at a screen displaying India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 29, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/ Danish Siddiqui)

The government and policymakers in India have recently expressed their discontent with the global CRAs for not upgrading India’s credit rating, despite the economy showing some strong macroeconomic fundamentals over the past few years. The last upgrade in India’s credit rating took place in 2007, and since then CRAs have maintained the status quo at BBB-, moderate credit risk. While there has been a significant improvement in macroeconomic indicators, the actual reasons for these changes are not very promising.

The large fall in the current account defecit (CAD) was mainly due to an oil price crash, and not because …continue reading