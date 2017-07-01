Flavor combinations gone wrong - chocolate and coriander?!

Source: city-cost.com I had to share this with you all as an example of flavor combinations gone wrong. Sure, there’s been some wacky flavors of Kit Kats that I’ve tried over the years, but none shocked me as much as chocolate and coriander for these chocolate pieces…The only way I could describe it to a friend was “if you’re craving chocolate and Mexican food all in the same mouthful”. What were my thoughts? Definitely unusual. I tried it knowing it would probably be weird (which it was) but if you’re into trying the wackiest tastes Japan has to offer this was up there. I am a huge chocolate/sweets fan but I could only try one piece (I say that it’s for research purposes!) and when I offered some to my husband he gave me the strong “no way!”…but I wonder if anyone else has tried it and liked it.Curious to know – what have the weirdest taste combinations been that you’ve tried during your time in Japan? Let me know in the comments – would love to hear some of your stories! …continue reading