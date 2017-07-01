Stars Over Tokyo July 2017

Source: savvytokyo.com If you’re wondering why there are 13 signs in this zodiac — the additional Ophiuchus (Nov 30 – Dec 17) — you can read the explanation in our first horoscope of the series. Only interested in reading your own ‘scope? Click on your sign below. CAPRICORN (Jan 19 – Feb 15) AQUARIUS (Feb 16 – Mar 11) PISCES (Mar 12 – Apr 18) ARIES (Apr 19 – May 13) TAURUS (May 14 – June 19) GEMINI (June 20 – July 20) CANCER (July 21 – Aug 9) LEO (Aug 10 – Sep 10) VIRGO (Sep 11 – Oct 30) LIBRA (Oct 31 – Nov 22) SCORPIO (Nov 23 – Nov 29) OPHIUCHUS (Nov 30 – Dec 17) SAGITTARIUS (Dec 18 – Jan 18) CAPRICORN January 19 – February 15 Color: Magnolia blossom pink

Sound: Cracker crunch

Daily antidote: Lovebird embrace There’s magic in July. Venus and Chiron take the lead. Healing old wounds is a snap with this dynamic duo. Part of this reflects your willingness to open up. Shaking off pressures left by others, you can rebuild your dreams. Stock up on tasty treats and find time to explore the beauty around you. A visit to Rikugi-en can bring you back in touch with your own secret garden self. July 7 is a day to take center stage or call on someone who keeps crossing your mind. Take a leap of faith July 18 when Venus trines Jupiter. Let your mantra be “I’m ready to receive!” The month takes shape and molds to your desires, without you having to hold your breath! AQUARIUS February 16 – March 11 Color: Seagrass green

Sound: Jacuzzi bubbles

Daily antidote: Virtual shopping spree As an air sign, you tend to think about your next step. Your former ruling planet was Saturn, serious and responsible. Now it’s Uranus, …continue reading