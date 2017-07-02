Source: Japanese Rule of 7 It took about five minutes at the Japanese car dealer for my dreams of buying a Japanese car to go screeching off the road and crash flaming into a tree. But let’s back up a second, because in America, Ken Seeroi was a born legend when it came to fast cars and slow women. With a longneck beer in one hand and a blonde in the other, I crossed the mountain passes and desert plains of that wide nation countless times, driving everything from motorhomes and massive diesel trucks to hotrod Chevy Vega’s and riceburner Nissan 350Z’s. Gotta steer with your knees, is the key. During those years I spent money like water, customizing the cars of my red-blooded American boyhood dreams: Super Sport Nova, classic Ford Bronco, drop-top Benz. Features you Want in a Japanese Car So when it came to buying a Japanese car, my plan was to get something cool and fun, like a convertible Z3 or a Jeep or something. “Ah, you don’t want those,” said my coworker. “You’ll look like a tourist. The sun in Japan’s too hot and it rains too much.” Japanese people are always positive and supportive like that. I don’t know why I took her car shopping with me anyway, since she knows jack about vehicles. Well, she did have a magnificent ass, so maybe that was a factor. I’m shallow; I know this about myself. “Well, how ’bout something sporty, maybe like that Acura?” I asked. “As long as you don’t mind everyone thinking you’re in the U.S. Army,” she replied. “Only military guys drive those.” “Okay…well, how’s this Honda then?” I asked. “You can’t argue with the price.” “That’s because it’s red. Everywhere you go, people will know it’s you.” “Jeez, Ken Seeroi ain’t tryin’ to have that. Fine, then, what do you suggest?” “What about this one?” She asked. “A …continue reading