Divided G7 an opportunity for Asia and the G20

Author: Adam Triggs, ANU

The G7 is falling apart. Russia has been isolated. The United Kingdom has isolated itself. Germany continues a tense relationship with much of Europe. The NATO alliance has been rocked and the future of the European Union remains uncertain. The United States appears determined to oppose its oldest allies on climate, trade, immigration and perhaps still on Russia.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Sicily, Italy, 26 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst).

Out of chaos comes opportunity. There is an opportunity for the G20, particularly the emerging Asian economies, to capitalise on these divisions, show leadership, break deadlocks and refresh the G20. Most importantly, there’s a chance to make the G20 less G7-centric and entrench the position of the emerging markets in global governance.

Germany needed to find common ground with the Trump administration if it was to deliver an effective G20 summit on 7 July. Infrastructure, investment, multinational tax avoidance, terrorist financing and the impact of automation in displacing workers could all have been fruitful.

