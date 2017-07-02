Japan News This Week 2 July 2017

|
今週の日本
Effects of Takata Bankruptcy to Extend Far and Wide
Ireland score seven tries in thumping 50-22 win over Japan
Japan puts off hosting summit with China, S. Korea in late July
Disabled passenger forced by Japanese airline to crawl up stairs to board plane
The Emperor’s Army and Japan’s Discrimination against Okinawa
Japan’s childhood poverty rate is 13.9%, according to 2016 data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
More than half of those children – those 18 or younger – live in a household with just one parent.
That rate is an improvement on the previous year’s but remains above the OECD average.
Sources: Asahi Shinbun, June 27, Evening Edition, page 1