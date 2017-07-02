US–India relations in the ‘America First’ era

Author: Sourabh Gupta, ICAS

The last time a newly-elected American president hosted an Indian prime minister, he lavished the first state visit of his presidency upon his guest. Barack Obama went on to later elevate and characterise the US–India global strategic partnership as ‘the defining partnership of the 21st century’.

No such high-minded adjectives were on hand on 26 June when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a brisk ‘no-frills’ visit to the Trump White House.

US President Donald Trump (R) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, 26 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque).

The tone of the joint statement was business-like and departed from the faintly tribute-bearing language of past statements that had seen India extol America's virtues in exchange for a steady catalogue of prized bestowals. These include a landmark civil nuclear agreement, support for entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, endorsement for a permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council, conferral of 'major defence partner' status and high-end military equipment sales, among others. Whether much, or anything other than defence goodies, remains in Uncle Sam's sack to dispense in the future will be a pointer of India's standing and utility in