Your career in Japan starts on a hill.

Source: retirejapan.info Imagine it as a bonsai covered, guarded-by-a-statue, extremely “Japanese-looking” hill, if that helps. Mine looks something like the image above. You are one of the thousands of other foreigners in Japan facing that incline, walking at different speeds to keep your spot against the pull of gravity. Above you, things look nice. The terrain doesn’t get any more forgiving, but the grass is a bit greener and the trees sure do look nice. There are fewer people like yourself up there. You’d love to have a spot next to the statue. Or maybe to go even higher than that. You want to get up there, but your current walking speed is really just keeping you at the same elevation. Now you have to ask yourself a question: are you ready to get rolling? Ready to get to the higher parts of this hill, no matter what the costs? Ready to beat out the 1000s of other people all around you? The following are some ways that you can get yourself power-walking up that hill, no matter how far down you think you might be at the moment. ————- #1 – Improve your Japanese. Your Japanese level determines how many career doors are open to you. While N5 on the Japanese Proficiency Test might open a few doors for you, N2 or N1 on the same test (or the equivalent Japanese level, the actual test isn’t that important) means basically every door is wide open and just waiting for you to step through it. If you’re serious about working in Japan for the long haul, it’s time to stop making excuses and make it a priority. #2 – Never Stop Job Hunting. No matter how great you think your job is now, you should be looking for a better one all the time. Set up email alerts, …continue reading