2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

English: Native level

¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

More than 2 years of working experience (part or full-time) Unique company Funglr, located in Tokyo, is hiring a web designer for designing and coding its web services or in-house e-commerce sites. Experience using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript or similar and Photoshop skills are a must. Must currently reside in Japan, and visa sponsorship available. Apply Manager Import Company (Nagoya) Japanese: Conversational

English: Conversational

¥180,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Brauhaus, a company that imports beerand wine to Japan, is in need of a manager with sales experience and drive to manage and increase company growth. Duties include participating in food/drink expos and networking with potential clients, along with doing marketing campaigns. Must currently reside in Japan. Apply Consultant (Tokyo) English: Native level

Japanese: Basic

¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

Visa sponsorship available I Search Worldwide, a recruiting company for international candidates, is looking for an energetic, team-oriented recruiting consultant or associate consultant. No previous recruiting experience is necessary as training is provided for the right candidate. Must currently reside in Japan. Apply Kids Soccer Coach (Tokyo) English: Native level

Japanese: Basic

Must currently reside in Japan

¥2,000 / Hour A part-time soccer coach is needed to conduct training sessions in English for students ages three to 12. You must have experience playing soccer and, ideally, have previous coaching experience. Apply 2D Graphic Designer (Tokyo) English: Business level

Japanese: None

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa …continue reading