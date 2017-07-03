2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
Check back each week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Web Designer (Tokyo)
Unique company Funglr, located in Tokyo, is hiring a web designer for designing and coding its web services or in-house e-commerce sites. Experience using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript or similar and Photoshop skills are a must. Must currently reside in Japan, and visa sponsorship available.
Manager Import Company (Nagoya)
Brauhaus, a company that imports beerand wine to Japan, is in need of a manager with sales experience and drive to manage and increase company growth. Duties include participating in food/drink expos and networking with potential clients, along with doing marketing campaigns. Must currently reside in Japan.
Consultant (Tokyo)
I Search Worldwide, a recruiting company for international candidates, is looking for an energetic, team-oriented recruiting consultant or associate consultant. No previous recruiting experience is necessary as training is provided for the right candidate. Must currently reside in Japan.
Kids Soccer Coach (Tokyo)
A part-time soccer coach is needed to conduct training sessions in English for students ages three to 12. You must have experience playing soccer and, ideally, have previous coaching experience.
2D Graphic Designer (Tokyo)