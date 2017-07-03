Asia will need to step up to the plate at the G20 summit in Hamburg

The anxiety that the Trump presidency has injected into world affairs is reflected most obviously in the security area. Prior to his election Trump rattled America’s allies with claims that the terms of Western alliance arrangements were stacked against the United States.

Post-election, President Trump’s has continued to shake the foundations US alliance relationships with slights and bluster towards his alliance partners across the Atlantic and unpredictability in the conduct of Asia Pacific affairs.

Oxfam’s Big Heads depict US President Donald Trump and other G20 leaders taking part in protests ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany 2 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Fabian Bimmer).

Most recently, at the NATO and G7 summits, Trump deeply offended European sensibilities, attacking leaders for failing to meet the alliance’s target for defence spending of 2 per cent of GDP, while neglecting to mention Article 5, NATO’s mutual-defence clause. He’s called Germany ‘bad, very bad’.

It’s true, of course, that America’s military establishment still firmly supports the NATO alliance and are energetically playing patch up in the Pacific. It’s also true that Mrs Merkel in Germany is far from anti-American and that Mr Abe in Japan and Mr Turnbull in Australia are scrambling to double down on their alliance partnerships. But the Trump presidency has rapidly escalated strategic …continue reading