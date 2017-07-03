Celebrities that drive you to drink

|
This is in a good way (well, assuming you accept that celebrities should be promoting beer), which celebrities in beer adverts give people a thirst.
I couldn’t find a nice ranking from goo this week, so instead I’ve borrowed a result from an @nifty survey into beer that I will probably fully translate the remainder of this week.
Japan gets them started young; on the left is “Beer for good children”, on the right is “Children’s drink”.
Ranking result
Q: Which celebrity in beer (or beer-like) commercials make you thirsty? (Sample size=2,796)
1. Dan Rei, Suntory Kinmugi, 10.7%
She’s been doing these adverts for almost ten years; wonderful sex appeal, dreadful fake beer. Here’s 9 minutes-worth of them over the years.
2. Eikichi Yazawa, The Premium Malt’s, 8.8%
Great beer, terrible grocers’ apostrophe. An aging rocker that I wouldn’t say no to having a Premium Malt’s or five with.
3. Yuko Takeuchi, The Premium Malt’s, 8.4%
Sorry, I haven’t a clue who she is. With Yazawa having the old git market wrapped up, she’s going for the younger female market, I suppose.
4. Masahara Fukuyama, Asahi Super Dry, 7.7%
The boring middle-of-the-road beer, the boring middle-of-the-road actor/musician pushing it, but now with bonus Johnny Depp.
5. Christel Takigawa, Yebisu, 5.1%
My favourite Japan beer, although a little expensive.
6. Nao Matsushita, Clear Asahi Prime Rich, 4.0%
More fake beer; this advertisement annoys me greatly.
7. Arashi, Ichiban Shibori, 3.9%
The Arashis look as if they’d be under the table after half a pint of shandy. My favourite standard beer, but these guys should be advertising nothing stronger than sugary colas.
8. Satoshi Tsumabuki, Sapporo Black Label, 3.5%
I’ve had this in bottles a couple