For Sale: 5-storey designer townhouse in downtown Tokyo

Source: japanpropertycentral.com Price: 175,100,000 Yen (approx. 1.56 million USD) A 5-storey, architect-designed freestanding house is for sale just north of the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo. Kudankita House was designed by architectural firm Sakane Keikaku Sekkei and completed in 2004. A year later it was featured in a spread in Casa BRUTUS magazine. The 17-meter tall, steel-frame home has a total floor area of 105.59 sqm (1,136 sq ft), with each floor about 20 ~ 21 sqm in size. The ground floor has a kitchen and dining area, while the 2nd, 4th and 5th floors have a bedroom each. The bathroom takes up the 3rd floor, while toilets are located on the 2nd and 4th floors. There are three bedrooms in total, but one of the bedrooms could be used as a living area. There is no elevator and no car parking, although it may be possible to lease a monthly car park in the neighborhood. To add a touch of luxury to an otherwise small area, high-grade finishes were used, such as mahogany, padauk and ovangkol hardwood. Images from when the house was new. The house, which is sandwiched between two office buildings, sits on a 41 square meter (446 sq ft) block of freehold land and fronts onto a 14 meter wide street. It would suit a single or a couple who are looking for a slightly more unusual pied-à-terre for when they are in Tokyo. It is in a great central location, with three train stations and eight different train lines all within walking distance. The immediate neighbourhood is primarily a business district. It is a 25 ~ 30 minute stroll alongside the moat to the Otemachi/Marunouchi Business district in front of Tokyo Station, or 10 minutes by taxi. Alternatively, take one of the Chiyoda Community Bicycles from the rental station …continue reading