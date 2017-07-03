GPIF goes ESG, misses point on own stewardship

Source: ijapicap.com The Government Pension Investment Fund had by the end of June committed 1 trillion yen of 3 trillion yen which it plans to invest over the next three to five years in about 300 “companies with strong governance that protect the environment and do social good”, according to an unsourced article in the Nikkei. The five paragraphs devoted to the story focus on explaining what ‘ESG’ is and on GPIF’s adoption of new indices* to monitor the performance of such investments. The text also notes that moving into these equities 10% of the capital which the Fund has, in its word, previously”parked” in other shares, “could put at a disadvantage the stocks of companies that do not make the cut, for example due to governance issues”. The coverage does not address how the moves are to the advantage of Fund subscribers who entrust it with management of their basic pension contributions and the payments which they and their employers make to Employees Pension Insurance. Yet such enhancement can be the only legitimate reason for making the move, as the stewardship code which GPIF is keen to enforce makes clear. Meanwhile the Fund seems unable to see that the habit among some of its staff in leaking information about its investment practices– which may or may not be subsequently followed by announcements on the web site it has heralded as a break in communications with its members — does not speak well of its own governance. It suggests, rather, that the staff leaking the moves are involved in some sort of internal tussle to make sue it is their investment philosophy which predominates. GPIF also appears to have become a party with custodian banks in some class action law suits including two against Volkswagen and one against Porsche. In the days before he returned to …continue reading