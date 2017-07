鞍馬口

Kuramaguchi is a station on the Karasuma Line of the

Imadegawa is north of Doshisha University and Shokokuji Temple. This is the station to get off if you are going to walk down the northern part of Teramachi Dori with its many historic temples including nearby Kanga’an, Jozenji and Tenneiji.

The station has coin lockers if you are staying nearby and need to store your luggage.

Kyoto buses #9 and the #206 stop at Horikawa Kuramaguchi to the west.

