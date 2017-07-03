Mortal Assets

Source: ACCJ Journal Our July issue of The Journal focuses on people. From education and career skills to the role staff play in corporate affairs and security, we visit the classroom, boardroom, and meeting room. THE GENDER CODE

It’s well known that Japan is experiencing a shortage of workers. But it may come as a surprise that programming is a key area of drought. Fortunately, there is an untapped demographic that could flip the bit and put Japan in prime position to compete globally: women. On page 8, we talk to a director of the not-for-profit Women Who Code Tokyo, a co-founder of start-up Code Chrysalis, and the principal at Fusion Systems about the role of women in programming. NEXT GENERATION

It’s never too early to start developing skills for a future driven by technology. Some, such as serial entrepreneur Emi Takemura, feel that current approaches to education have not evolved to meet the needs of our rapidly changing world. On page 12, we find out what she’s doing to champion science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education and to promote new methods for preparing children for 21st-century careers. SAFETY FIRST

The recent WannaCry ransomware attack opened eyes around the world to how vulnerable modern society is to criminal hackers. Companies and crucial services in 150 countries were disrupted in less than 24 hours in an indiscriminate attack. Although the first reaction might be to increase hardware and software security, addressing the human component is an important step in guarding against threats. On page 20, we talk to four experts in the field of cybersecurity about how companies can educate staff on security. HYBRID AFFAIRS

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government aims to draw more foreign companies to the city, but how will those businesses adapt their operations to the local culture? Japanese and Western approaches to staff differ, and simply transplanting what …continue reading