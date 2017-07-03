Mt Fuji Climbing Tour with gear

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Partners Information: This summer, climb Mt Fuji on the #1 most popular Mt Fuji Climbing Tour for Tourists with H.I.S.! Over 3,500 climbers have chosen this tour in the past. Even a first time climber can reach the peak for the sunrise. The tour is accompanied by an English speaking tour conductor and certified professional mountain guide. The tour will proceed at a slow pace with breaks in between.

Tour includes 6 basic essential climbing gear: helmet, rain gear, climbing boots, stock, rucksack and head lamp.

1 night stay at the Mt Fuji 8th station mountain hut and two meals (dinner & breakfast) included. Vegetarian menus are available, please enquire upon booking.

Useful climbing items including a 500ml bottle of water, wet tissues, a water bottle holder will also be included. Departures Departs Tokyo between 1 July and 10 September 2017 Price 39,800 yen Language English Bookings Visit the Tour website …continue reading