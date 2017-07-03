Sendai's Shopping Arcades: A Brief Look

Source: city-cost.com Stretching on for several blocks, the shopping arcade of Sendai offers a generally fun and useful shopping experience, though the length of the arcade can cause confusion. This can leave even veteran Sendai shoppers to ask questions like: Was the taiyaki shop on this block, or the next? Is this the block with the Starbucks or the Tully’s? Where exactly is Forus? If you want to shop like a pro in this covered shopping area, look no further. I recently found out that each section has its own name and while cafes and restaurants tend to be ubiquitous, I’ll let you know any specifics I’m aware of to aid in your shopping journey.These handy maps are posted toward the entrances and exits of the shopping arcade. First up is Hapina Nakakecho, which opens just across from AER on the west side of Sendai station. Here you will find an old bento shop, a neat little french bakery, and the closest KFC to the station. There is also a small tourist-omiyage store and a very small 100 yen store as well as a Tully’s. A small branch of 77 Bank and a ramen shop or two do their business here, too. It runs for only one block, ending at the next major street.Next up is Clis Road, which runs for three blocks with two by-streets cutting through. Inside this section, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Subway compete for lunch-time business while Quarters, a music shop with CDs on the first floor and instruments on the second, stands out as something a little different. There is also a larger branch of 77 Bank and a craft-supply store neighboring Bikkuri Donkey on street-level. If you’re really looking for sewing supplies and/or second hand fashion, check out the 7th floor of the Aeon at …continue reading