This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 8-9

Craving for a beach vacation? This sea-themed festival in Yoyogi Park is packed with around 30 food booths, beer gardens and a beach culture market. Shop as you groove to the live ocean tunes by local and international artists.

Love And Stars

Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival

The largest Tanabata event in the whole country, this three-day festival is jam-packed with lively events, including its famous 1,000-people-parade, giant dinosaur robot displays, rock-climbing for kids and lots and lots of food. The Shonan Star Mall shopping area will also be decorated with large colorful streamers that cascade from the ceiling, making it an amazing photo spot. Crowded for sure, but definitely worth visiting!

Date Fri, July 7- Sun, July 9, 2017 Time Until 9 p.m.(July7-8), Until 8 p.m.(July 9) Location THE AREA AROUND JR HIRATSUKA STATION’S NORTH EXIT Fee Free

