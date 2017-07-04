10 Festivals To See In Japan This Summer

Source: savvytokyo.com Summer in Japan brings a number of creative things to help you beat the heat — watermelon and salt sodas, kakigori, matcha flavored chu-hi, bon dance, and yukata — to name a few. But there’s only one place you can enjoy them altogether in a true Japanese experience: the late summer night matsuri. You’ll see a great deal of those festivals happening across Japan as early as in July through the end of the season: they’ll be at your local shrine or outside your station in the form of Bon Odori (Bon Dance) or Yatai (food stalls); in the streets as parades or dashi festival cars; or as Hanabi Taikai — fireworks near rivers and lakes. You may also see communities getting creative by spicing up their summer matsuri with karaoke competitions or drink up events — all in the name of celebrating the season and getting that sweat out of your system! While there are countless of unique festivals across the country, here’s a round-up of our top ten to see in Tokyo and other parts of Japan! Wait no longer, it’s time to get into the matsuri spirit! 1. Sumida River Fireworks Festival (Tokyo) Rumored to have had its first launch in 1733, the Sumida River Fireworks is one of the most popular (and crowded) festivals in Tokyo. With nearly four centuries of history, it’s survived the Meiji Restoration and continued strong until it fizzled out during the World Wars, and a few decades following. The festival was reinstated in 1977 and continues to this day. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the festival in its current form and visitors will see a spectacular view of 22,000 fireworks. Be prepared though — last year nearly one million people went to this event, so expect large crowds, too! When: Sat, …continue reading