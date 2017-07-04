5 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

Source: Gaijin Pot Ten years ago, nobody had heard of it. Yet, exactly one decade ago this month, the smartphone was launched and changed all that. Of course, there was Blackberry, Microsoft and Google, but when Apple announced it would enter the lucrative yet high-risk mobile phone market, established players like Nokia smirked. But 10 years later, Nokia is nowhere to be seen while Apple is about to release its eighth generation iPhone. There’s no doubt these have become tools integral to our lives. And as smartphones become more ubiquitous, so do the applications users can put on them. However, an app’s relevance very much varies from place to place. So, whether you’re just visiting Japan or a discerning smartphone user who has been here a while, here are five useful apps to make life in Japan run more smoothly. 1. Go-to Restaurant Finder: Gurunavi Google Play / iOS Gurunavi has existed in one form or another since before even the first iPhone hit Japan. The website and application has built a reputation for itself as the country’s go-to app for restaurant reviews, recommendations and reservations. Conveniently, it now a dedicated English iOS and Android app. With this, you can search restaurants and bars by genre, price range, location and review score. You can also make reservations directly through the app, as well. With several thousand venues available to search all across Japan, there are options to suit all tastes and budgets. Bear in mind though, that an English language listing on Gurunavi does not necessarily mean that an English menu or English-speaking staff will be available at the restaurant. But — hey — this is Japan! Stumbling through the Japanese menu, ordering something different from what you expected, is undeniably part of the fun of dinner dates here. 2. Be Prepared: NHK News and …continue reading