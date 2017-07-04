Art on Tuesday: Arashima

A Panoramic View of Arashiyama from the Triple Teahouse 嵐山三軒家より眺望 by Hasegawa Sadanobu 長谷川貞信 I painted in 1870/71 as a part of his series Famous Places in the Capital. Arashima is located in western Kyôto. You see a green rural landscape with a calm atmosphere. In the center the lake with two boats, on the right the teahouse mentioned in the title. On the left Arashima’s hillside. At the beach are some cherry blossom trees in full bloom. Arashima is a nice place to visit.

