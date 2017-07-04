Bic Camera Akiba store opens

Partners Information: Bic Camera Akiba on Chuo-dori in Tokyo’s “electric town” Akihabara opened on 22nd June 2017.

All six locations of Bic Camera Akiba and Sofmap Akiba have come together as “Akiba Bic Map”.

Akiba Bic Map is the place to go for all your latest electronics, anime, games, pop idol goods, souvenir sweets and loads more in a space of over 10,000 square metres. Each shop has its own specialisation, so products are easy to find and buy.

Store overview of Bic Camera Akiba

As a collection of speciality stores, you can find a wide selection of cameras, PCs, audio, small appliances, smartphones, watches, games, toys, stationery, golf gear, liquor, glasses and contact lenses, medicines and daily necessities.

Special features

First in the business! A VR experience of the latest loT LED lighting, Phillips “Hue”

A counter for coloured contact lenses, glasses and sunglasses for cosplayers

Family friendly toys, baby care products, infant toys, play rails, toy cars and kids’ school backpacks

Payment by Bitcoin accepted

BIC Camera AKIBA Store Business hours: 10:00am to 9:00pm Address: 4-1-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021 Nearest station: JR Akihabara Station, Electric Town Exit

