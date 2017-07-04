Bic Camera Akiba store opens

|
Partners Information: Bic Camera Akiba on Chuo-dori in Tokyo’s “electric town” Akihabara opened on 22nd June 2017.
All six locations of Bic Camera Akiba and Sofmap Akiba have come together as “Akiba Bic Map”.
Akiba Bic Map is the place to go for all your latest electronics, anime, games, pop idol goods, souvenir sweets and loads more in a space of over 10,000 square metres. Each shop has its own specialisation, so products are easy to find and buy.
Store overview of Bic Camera Akiba
As a collection of speciality stores, you can find a wide selection of cameras, PCs, audio, small appliances, smartphones, watches, games, toys, stationery, golf gear, liquor, glasses and contact lenses, medicines and daily necessities.
Special features